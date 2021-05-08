Man accused of stealing £500 of food & booze

Laganside court in Belfast where Paul Greer appeared on four charges of theft and one count of resisting police.

A man has appeared in court charged with stealing more than £500 worth of food and drink from a shop in the run up to Christmas.

Paul Greer is charged with four counts of theft from a Spar store in Belfast in December and one count of resisting police on May 6.

The 38-year-old appeared before Belfast Magistrates’ Court on Saturday via videolink from Musgrave police station on foot of an arrest warrant.

Police did not object to the north Belfast man being released on bail and his solicitor explained to the court he accepts three of the four theft charges.

On dates between December 5 and 15 he is charged with stealing alcohol and food valued at £223, £221, £45 and £23.

His solicitor said they were detected on CCTV footage taken at Madigan’s Court Spar on the Antrim Road in the north of the city.

The lawyer added that he disputes one of the charges on the basis that the man on the CCTV is not him and he hoped the Public Prosecution Service would review the charge.

District Judge Rosalie Prytherch released Greer, of Seaview Street, on his own bail of £400 and ordered him not to enter Madigan’s Spar.

The case was adjourned until May 25.