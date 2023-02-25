Man accused of stealing gun

A Co Down man appeared in court on Saturday accused of stealing a gun and gun cabinet from a neighbour.

Appearing at Lisburn Magistrates Court by video link from police custody, 34-year-old Jason Erdis was charged with three offences arising from the incident on February 23 this year.

Erdis, with an address on the Lisnasure Road, Donaghcloney, was charged with burglary of a property on the Lisnasure Road in Dromore where he allegedly stole a gun cabinet and watches, possessing class C diazepam and assaulting police.

While a police officer said she believed she could connect Erdis to each of the charges, defence solicitor Pearse MacDermott confirmed he had no application for bail.

District Judge Anne Marshall remanded Erdis into custody and adjourned the case to March 23.