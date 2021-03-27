Man accused of stealing tips from Belfast coffee kiosk

Thomas Caffrey was also alleged to have taken £150 in cash from the till from the General Merchants stand in Forestside

A man has been accused of stealing staff tips from a coffee kiosk in one of Belfast’s biggest shopping centres.

Thomas Caffrey appeared at Belfast Magistrates' Court on Saturday where he was also alleged to have taken £150 in cash from the till from the General Merchants stand in Forestside on Friday.

Objecting to the 31-year-old being released on bail a police officer told the court the kiosk was broken into at around 2.30am.

The officer said police could link Caffrey to the incident from clothing seen on CCTV footage recorded at the Simon Community hostel in Belfast at which he is living.

Caffrey told officers he had gone out for a walk that night to clear his head and couldn’t remember what time he returned to the hostel.

His solicitor told the court the case was at the very early stages of the investigation with forensics and other CCTV footage still outstanding.

The lawyer said that if Caffrey were released he could contact the Housing Executive to seek emergency accommodation, which he could not do if refused bail.

However, District Judge Mark Hamill said he would only grant bail subject to a suitable address being found, with a curfew and electronic tag to fitted.

Judge Hamill adjourned the case to Newtownards Court on April 21.