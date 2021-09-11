Man accused of threatening mum over dad’s ashes

The former right hand man of a murdered gangster has appeared in court accused of threatening his mother.

Hugh Boyce (31) told his mum Joy Boyce to send him his father’s ashes “or there will be consequences,” it was alleged at Lisburn Magistrates Court.

Appearing at court on Thursday by videolink from police custody Boyce, from Watsonville in Lurgan, was charged with improper use of a telecommunication network to send a menacing message on September 6 this year.

A police officer who gave evidence during a contested bail application, said Boyce’s his mother “recognised his voice immediately” when he telephoned her to demand the ashes of his father who died seven years ago.

The officer said the phone call had left Boyce’s mother and sister “extremely fearful” given his 85 previous convictions including entries for serious assault, making threats to kill, arson and criminal damage.

District Judge Rosie Watters said: “If somebody made that threat to me I might laugh at them but when they have a record such as Mr Boyce’s I might take it a bit more seriously….the consequences that Mr Boyce talks about would be very different from consequences that you or I talk about.”

Back in 2019 when Boyce was jailed for two years for his role in a campaign of intimidation and arson attacks directed at cops’ houses and cars, he was named in court as second in command in Malcolm McKeown’s mid-Ulster gang.

The campaign against cops and staff of a Banbridge hotel began in 2015 when McKeown’s gang were refused entry to the hotel’s nightclub but eventually, cops placed covert listening devices in a car of a fellow gang member and recorded Boyce discussing drug deals, plans to burn down a pub in Craigavon plan and about balaclavas, gloves, climbing over walls and petrol bombs.

As that case progressed through the courts however, there was a fall out in the gang and each time Boyce appeared in court, McKeown sent associates to watch proceedings.

Crime boss McKeown, whose brother Clifford was jailed for life for the murder of Catholic taxi driver Michael McGoldrick, was shot dead in a hail of bullets at a petrol station forecourt in Waringstown in 2019.

Four men are facing charges in relation to the killing.

In court on Thursday, defence solicitor Philip Breen submitted the PPS “have a lot of work to do to get it off the ground” and with no domestic history between Boyce and his family that bail could be granted.

“I suppose I will grant bail,” said DJ Watters who told Boyce that while she was not ordering him to find an alternative address, he had to be more careful about what he says.

“You have waited seven years to sort out your father’s ashes so just put it to one side for the time being,” said advised Boyce.

He told the judge: “I’m not involved in a criminal lifestyle any more.”

Boyce was freed on his own bail of £500 and his case adjourned to October 6.