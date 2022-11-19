Man accused of trying to stab brother with kitchen knife

A man has been remanded into custody accused of trying to stab his brother.

Ronan Treanor was charged with assault, possessing a weapon with intent to wound, possessing a blade and possessing the class C drug Xanax, on November 17.

It is alleged the 34-year-old “lunged and tried to stab his brother with a kitchen knife’’ before running off.

Treanor, from Church Rock in Camlough, appeared in Lisburn Magistrates Court today via video link from prison.

A police officer said he believed he could connect Treanor to each of the offences, adding that the defendant has “considerable mental health issues” including paranoid schizophrenia.

“We would have serious concerns about him and we don’t believe there’s a suitable bail address,” said the constable.

With no solicitor to represent Treanor, the judge remanded him into custody to appear in court on Wednesday.

