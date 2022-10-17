Man acquitted of UDA feud murder denies driving offences

Robert Darren McMaw (37) faces seven charges, all alleged to have been committed in August. They include driving while unfit, without a licence or insurance, failing to report an accident and not co-operating with a preliminary test.

When he was initially charged it was heard he didn’t have the “funds” to get to court, but with the threat of a warrant being issued he appeared via video-link.

Last week his defence lawyer confirmed that McMaw denied all charges, with the intention to make representations to the PPS.

But District Judge Bernie Kelly said: “Oh good luck with that... and you think someone who fails to co-operate for a drink-driving procedure deserves maximum credit — I don’t think so.”

During a hearing on Wednesday at Craigavon Magistrates Court, the judge repeated that she would be “exceptionally cross with the prosecution if they withdraw this plethora of offences”.

The case was adjourned until later this month, with the judge reserving her decision on granting legal aid.

McMaw, from Craighill in Antrim, is no stranger to court.

In October 2019, he was acquitted of the paramilitary feud murder of Geordie Gilmore in Carrickfergus two years earlier.

In February this year, he walked free with a suspended sentence after he admitted threatening to poison a farmer’s cattle and to burn him out of his home, telling him to “Google me”.

At that hearing the judge said she was suspending his nine-month jail term because of his ill health, which included post-traumatic stress disorder, anxiety and depression.

The court was told that McMaw’s mental health problems arose as a result of him being accused, and ultimately acquitted, of the murder of Gilmore.

But it was also said he had used his “notoriety” and involvement in that “very high profile” case in an attempt to force the farmer to hand over £1,000.