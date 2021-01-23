Man appears in court accused of raping 13-year-old girl

Josh Ford appeared before Belfast Magistrates’ Court on two charges over the alleged incident on Thursday.

His lawyer said Ford denied the allegations.

Objecting to the 22-year-old being released on bail, a police officer told the court that on Thursday afternoon the girl returned to the children’s home where she resides and told staff she had been raped.

The officer explained that the girl said she was at an address with Ford and two others and was kissing the accused.

She claimed he then grabbed her and threw her onto a couch. She said he then had sex with her and when she told him to stop he refused.

The officer told the court that one witness who said they were in another room stated that when the girl came back in she typed out on her phone that she had been raped.

Another witness said that they saw the girl bring Ford into another room carrying a pink blanket and that they didn’t believe she had been raped.

The officer said the girl needed to be looked after and protected as she is believed to be at risk of child sexual exploitation.

Ford’s solicitor said that refusing bail could see him remanded in custody for months while forensic analysis and other evidence was gathered.

He added that Ford denies all the allegations, claiming no sexual activity took place, and fully co-operated with police when asked to provide DNA samples.

However, District Judge Rosalie Prytherch refused bail saying they were “matters of huge concern”.

The case was adjourned to Newtownards Magistrates’ Court to be heard via video-link on February 17.