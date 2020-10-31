Man appears in court charged with drink driving after crashing into police car

A man has appeared in court charged with drink driving after he crashed into a police car.

Curtis John Tanner faces five charges after he was arrested by police in Belfast city centre on Thursday.

He appeared before Belfast Magistrates’ Court on Saturday accused of driving while under the influence of alcohol, driving without insurance and assaulting a member of civilian custody staff.

The 31-year-old faces a further charge of making off without paying for £43.56 worth of petrol, with all the alleged offences said to have happened on Thursday.

Objecting to Tanner being released on bail, a police officer told the court that he was seen driving erratically on Ventry Street before he collided with a police car.

When he stepped out of the vehicle he was noticeably drunk according to the arresting officers and blew over twice the legal limit when breathalysed.

Tanner, of the Limestone Road in north Belfast, was also arrested over alleged theft of petrol from a filling station at a Sainsbury’s supermarket on the same day.

Asking for Tanner to be granted bail his solicitor said his alcohol addiction meant he is effectively “killing himself”.

She told the court he has sought a referral to a rehabilitation facility which offers addiction support that would not be available in jail.

Refusing bail, District Judge Rosalie Pytherch said it was a difficult application with no bail conditions available that could prevent any further offending.

The case was adjourned with Tanner to appear again via videolink on November 20.