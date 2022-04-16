Man appears in court on ‘UDA’ gun charge

Accused claims he found weapon in a bag walking home from work

Police believe the recovered gun is linked to the North Antrim UDA.

A MAN appeared in court today accused of having a fully loaded, sawn off shotgun, which police believe is linked to the North Antrim UDA.

But it was revealed the PSNI would not pay for overtime so an officer involved in the investigation could tell the same hearing about the intelligence gathered in the case. A development the judge said he was “absolutely astonished” to hear.

“That is absolutely ridiculous,’’ he said.

David Morrell has been charged with three offences which allegedly occurred just days ago in the Ballysally estate in Coleraine.

As well as possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life, he is also accused of having the shotgun and five cartridges under suspicious circumstances.

Morrell appeared at Ballymena Magistrates’ Court by videolink from police custody. A constable said police searched the 44-year-old’s house in the Ballysally estate and when they told him what they were looking for, “he made them aware that there was a firearm in the kitchen, in a holdall, under some cushions”.

The officer said rather than a normal double barrelled shotgun, the weapon seized was a fully loaded `breach-loader’ firearm which had been adapted to carry five rather than three cartridges.

Morrell claims that he found the gun in a bag on his way home from work the day before and had `panicked’ when he saw what it was.

The court was told that nearby CCTV footage will be seized to investigate the allegations, and the weapon will forensically tested to establish if it is linked to any paramilitary-style attacks.

Objecting to bail, police said they believe the gun is linked to the North Antrim UDA and given its seizure, there could be reprisals from that group against Morrell.

Also uncovered in his home were several loyalist paramilitary flags referring to the UDA and UFF.

Under cross-examination, police conceded that Morrell had been arrested for membership of a proscribed organisation but was released unconditionally in relation to that.

“This is a bizarre case,” a defence solicitor told the court, “to keep a modified weapon, loaded, in his own property is madness because anybody who knows anything about firearms would not leave a loaded weapon in their house’’.

The court was told neither Morrell’s prints nor his DNA will be found on the weapon – a gun the judge described as unusual and one he wanted to know more about in terms of alleged links to the UDA and the intelligence background.

But the officer giving evidence said: “It’s not my investigation so I’m sorry but I don’t know….the team who were dealing with it have not been able to send an investigating officer.”

The constable then expressed surprise that given the successful nature of the search operation “they would not pay overtime for a leading officer’’ to come to court.

“I’m astonished, absolutely astonished”, the judge said.

“I don’t know the background that goes into the search but I have to deal with the evidence and as the police are not in a position to do that, I’m granting bail….if there had been an IO (investigating officer) before me there may well have been a different outcome."

Morrell, whose full address was not disclosed in court, was electronically tagged, ordered to live in Ballycastle, observe a curfew, and report to police twice a week.

The case was adjourned until later this month.