Man appears in court over Belfast stabbing

Mohammed Salem appeared at Laganside Courts after a man was stabbed in Belfast last week

A man has appeared in court after a man was stabbed in south Belfast last week.

Mohammed Salem is accused of causing grievous bodily harm with intent during an incident on Curzon Street in the Holyland area of the city on Thursday.

The 26-year-old is also charged with possession of a knife and threatening to kill a man.

He appeared at Belfast Magistrates’ Court on Saturday via videolink from custody where the charges were relayed through an interpreter.

A police officer told District Judge Amanda Henderson they had no objection to Salem being released on bail provided he found a suitable address.

Salem was granted bail on condition he finds an address approved by police and the Home Office and was ordered not to enter Curzon Street.

He is due to appear in court again October 10.

The charges came after police received a report of a dispute between residents on Curzon Street at around 8.30pm on Thursday night.

Following the incident a police inspector said one man had been stabbed in the hand while attempting to fend off an attack.