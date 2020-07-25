Man ‘bought speed in bulk due to Covid shortage fear’

An alleged drug dealer told cops he bought cannabis and amphetamine “in bulk” in case he could not get any more during the Covid lockdown crisis, a court was told on Saturday.

Appearing at Belfast Magistrates’ Court via videolink from police custody was 37-year-old Maciej Pomykala who faces five charges.

Pomykala, a Polish national with an address on Donegall Avenue in south Belfast, was charged with simple possession of amphetamine and cannabis, having the class A and B drugs with intent to supply and possessing criminal property on July 24.

Giving evidence to the court, a police officer said there were objections to bail due to concerns the defendant would flee the jurisdiction or commit further offences as he has “lost a significant amount of money.”

She told the court that during a planned search of Pomykala’s home, officers uncovered around £50,000 in cash along with 27 wraps of amphetamine, also known as speed, and cannabis.

Police also seized three mobile phones which have been sent to be forensically examined.

Arrested and interviewed, Pomykala claimed he had earned the cash while working as a painter and decorator and had bought the drugs “in bulk” at Nutts Corner fearing he would not able to get any more during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Defence solicitor Adrian Harvey submitted that with a clear record and facing significant delay in the case progressing, Pomykala could be freed on bail with conditions set to address police concerns.

Freeing Pomykala on his own bail of £500, District Judge Mark Hamill said he was granting bail because of his clear record and ordered the alleged dealer to surrender his identity card.

Adjourning the case to August 21, the judge that he believed the examination of the phones “will tell the tale.”