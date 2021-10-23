Man ‘broke kitten’s leg after losing plot’

No bail for alleged domestic violence thug

A MAN accused of attacking his partner and breaking a kitten’s leg was refused bail at a special court sitting.

Lurgan-based Jordan Russell (24) appeared at Lisburn Magistrates Court via video-link from police custody on Saturday to face a string of charges.

He is accused of twice trying to choke his partner until she lost consciousness.

Russell, formerly from Dover in Kent, also allegedly attacked the kitten called Sammy because it pooed in his hallway.

He was charged with four counts of causing actual bodily harm, witness intimidation, causing unnecessary suffering to an animal and causing criminal damage to the kitten.

Giving evidence during a contested bail application, a constable said police inquiries began on October 17 when police were asked to go to the defendant’s address. A woman was initially “very evasive” but eventually told them Russell “lost the plot on finding the kitten had pooed in the hallway.”

She said Russell was behaving extremely aggressively in the hallway and she could hear the kitten screeching out in pain and hear him shouting ‘breathe Sammy’.

When police arrived the cat “was soaking wet and couldn’t stand.”

A vet found the pet had a fractured hind leg, head trauma and shock.

The officer said while the woman initially went to the police station to make a statement, she received “six or seven phone calls from the defendant and his mother” and left without making a formal statement.

Two days later however, she made a formal complaint where in addition to the allegations about Sammy the kitten, she claimed Russell had choked her until she passed out on two occasions, had punched her repeatedly in the face causing a black eye in another incident and assaulted her on another occasion.

The court heard that on Friday, staff at the Bluestone mental health unit had contacted police to ask them to remove Russell from the unit because of his “volatile behaviour”.

The constable said police were objecting to bail due to fears that he would commit further offences.

Under cross examination from defence counsel Damien Halleron, the officer agreed that Russell, of Union Street, had denied all of the offences during police interviews and conceded that a previous prosecution for assault had been withdrawn by the PPS because the complainant had withdrawn her evidence.

The barrister told the court that according to Russell, “he wants nothing to do” with the complainant so with an exclusion zone to keep him away from her and the locks changed at his address, along with any other conditions, that he could be freed on bail.

“I’m afraid I disagree,” said District Judge Amanda Brady.

“I think it’s all too soon, the dust needs to settle,” concluded the judge who refused bail, remanded Russell into custody and adjourned the case to November 5.