Man charged over allegedly taking car from petrol station forecourt

A man has been charged with a motoring offence after allegedly driving a stranger’s car away from a petrol station after a terrified 10-year-old passenger fled.

Patrick McGurk (33), from west Belfast, appeared at Laganside Magistrates Court on Saturday charged with one count of taking a motor vehicle without consent over the high-profile incident which took place earlier this month.

The court heard a man had driven his Seat Leon to the Spar garage on Tates Avenue, south Belfast, and had left his 10-year-old daughter in the car with the key in the ignition as he went inside.

Prosecutors allege McGurk then got into the grey Seat and attempted to drive it away before realising there was a child in the passenger seat and exiting the vehicle.

The court was told the terrified child then also left the car and ran into the petrol station to find her father. It is alleged McGurk then returned to the vehicle and drove it away.

The Seat Leon was later recovered in central Belfast.

Defence solicitor Luke Curran successfully applied for bail on behalf of his client but McGurk was held in custody pending an appeal by the Public Prosecution Service and police approval of a bail address.

During legal arguments over McGurk’s bail police told the court they were concerned about his safety due to a “credible” threat placed on him over the alleged crime.

The incident hit the headlines on January 12 after the car owner Colin Ashwood, who works at the Spar garage, released CCTV footage of the incident.

Mr Ashwood described how his young daughter was left traumatised when a man got into his vehicle while she was sitting in the passenger seat.

He said: “I had turned the car off and left the keys in it. She was sitting listening to the radio.

“I put fuel in the car and went into the shop and was at the tills and she came running in squealing saying: ‘Daddy, daddy – someone is stealing the car.

“By the time I got out to the car he had sped away. It is just the way he walks up to the car, gets in and then sees my daughter in the passenger seat before jumping out and running away.

“But then he comes back again. In my eyes he was coming to take the car whether she was there or not.

“My daughter came in shaking and squealing and crying.”