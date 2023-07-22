Man charged over child images ‘kicked out of his home’

A man accused of buying alcohol for a 13-year-old schoolgirl in exchange for explicit images and her underwear has been “kicked out of the matrimonial home”, a court has been told.

The disclosure was made in a hearing on Friday where Niall Cullen was expected to apply for a bail variation.

The case was adjourned as the detective leading the investigation into the 39-year-old and his co-accused is on holiday.

Cullen, from Hillsborough Road in Carryduff, appeared at Lisburn Magistrates Court via video-link from prison.

District Judge Peter Magill said he was proposing to live with his parents in Co Donegal. The court was told his brother was willing to provide a cash surety of £10,000.

The alleged crimes are said to have been committed on dates between January 2022 and May 6 this year.

He is charged with inciting a child to engage in sexual activity, facilitating her to send indecent images, engaging in sexual communication with her, causing her to become involved in pornography and possessing indecent images.

It was claimed that Cullen was the first to contact the 13-year-old schoolgirl via social media, and that it was through him that she was introduced to his co-accused.

Kris Mervyn Coleman (37), from Thornwood in Banbridge, is charged with engaging in sexual communication with the girl and having indecent images of her.

He allegedly asked her for sexually explicit images and, despite knowing her age, “did nothing to stop contact”.

“He claims she asked him to buy her alcohol but the deal was that she left her underwear in exchange,” said a prosecution lawyer.

They added Coleman also allegedly sent her videos of himself having sex with women.

At a previous hearing, the lawyer said Coleman told police during interviews the underwear request “wasn’t for sexual gratification but out of curiosity, to see how far she’d go before he called her bluff”.

With Coleman already bailed, the prosecution agreed Cullen could also be freed “under similar conditions”.

His application will be heard on Thursday.