Man charged with harassing Jamie Bryson 'under threat' himself

A man accused of harassing north down loyalists Jamie Bryson and David English "has been threatened himself," a court has heard.

Newtownards Magistrates Court also heard that while the police "have said openly there is a risk" to the safety of Robert Beck, the 58-year-old "has taken a considered view on his own part that he is proactively challenging that."

"He won't simply sit back and not challenge the people who he believes are challenging him," said defence counsel Aaron Thompson.

Former Westminster election candidate Beck, originally from Belfast but now listed as no fixed address, Londonderry, appeared at court on Thursday accused of breaching bail conditions as well as a fresh charge that he breached a restraining order in respect of David English (circled).

The charge alleges that Beck, known as Bobby, "continually contacted" Mr English between February 16-24 this year. The court heard he continually received numerous phone calls to his mobile from a withheld number and while he did not answer all of them, he claims he recognised Beck's voice on the calls and voicemails which were left.

A police constable said Mr English spotted Beck in Newtownards on February 24 and reported both the calls and the sighting to police, adding that his presence in the north down area was a breach of bail conditions.

David English

The restraining order in favour of Mr English was out in place last March when, in a bizarre court appearance, Beck threatened to "put two in the chest and one in the head" of the man he has labelled 'Mr Coke,' while he faces a further charge of breaching the restraining order on January 11 this year by allegedly contacting him.

Beck is also on bail on separate charges accusing him of harassing loyalist blogger Jamie Bryson and using a public communications network to send a message to Mr Bryson that he knew to be false for the purpose of causing annoyance, inconvenience or needless anxiety on January 8.

Jamie Bryson

He is also on bail on a deferred sentence relating to three counts of causing criminal damage to walls belonging to Bangor Football Club, Ards Football Club and North Down and Ards Council on July 14 and a further allegation that he threatened to kill Mr English on July 15.

In court on Thursday, Constable Somers said there were objections to Beck being freed again because "we feel that he will continue to harass the injured party as there's a complete disregard for court bail conditions and restraining orders."

But Beck's lawyer said that while his client conceded he had breached bail by being in Ards, allegedly to collect documentation for a vehicle, "he maintains that he wasn't in contact with anybody."

"There's a dispute going on here," the lawyer told District Judge Mark Hamill, "he maybe accepts, in a quieter moment, that there may be a better way to go about it but he feels that the best way is to meet the challenge head on."

DJ Hamill freed Beck on his own bail of £300 and adjourning the case to March 31, he added conditions barring him from contacting Mr English, from having a mobile phone and from being in north Down.