Man charged with Ogle murder bailed to address close to victim's family

A man charged with the murder of Ian Ogle has been bailed to an address close to the slain dad-of-two's family.

In an unusual move, Glenn Rainey is back living in east Belfast near relatives of the man he is accused of helping to stab and beat to death in January 2019.

The property is not far from the Ogle family home on Cluan Place, outside of which Ian was butchered by a UVF gang while he prayed with a local pastor.

Security sources said it was "problematic" having Rainey back living in the community close to his alleged victim's family.

One explained: "It is problematic for police as there remains a lot of anger in east Belfast over the UVF murder of Ian Ogle. There have been disgraceful threats made against his family and this only heightens tension."

As part of his bail conditions, Rainey - who in the hours after the killing jetted out from Dublin to Thailand and stayed there for more than a month - has to wear an electronic tag.

The 33-year-old is required to observe a 9pm to 7am curfew and sign regularly at a local police station. He is further ordered not to have any contact with Ian Ogle's partner Vera, or his children Toni and Ryan Johnston.

Rainey must also not associate with loyalists Mark Sewell (41) and Jonny Brown (33), who are also charged with murder.

To secure bail, his mother Isobel Rainey and uncle Brian Geary lodged the deeds of a property they own with the courts.

When Glenn Rainey was last in court, his lawyers claimed that he is at "imminent risk of physical attack". This, they argued, along with the isolated nature of his old bail address, required him to move to the property in east Belfast which is near the Ogle family.

The horrific killing of the 45-year-old sparked fury in east Belfast and led to several anti-UVF protests in an area which the terror gang considers its power base.

It came against a backdrop of 18 months' of intimidation of the Ogle family which started after Ian and son Ryan refused to attend a pre-arranged UVF punishment beating.