Man extradited to Northern Ireland from Austria appears in Belfast court on child sex charges

A man has appeared in court after being extradited to Northern Ireland from Austria on child sex offence charges.

Jan Illes appeared before Belfast Magistrates’ Court today via videolink from police custody after he was arrested in Vienna.

The 49-year-old Slovakian, whose address is not known, faces five charges all allegedly committed between October 2014 and December 2015.

Illes accused of two counts of sexual touching a person aged under 13, engaging in sexual activity in front of a child, making a child look at an image of a person engaged in sexual activity and possession of an extreme pornographic image.

His solicitor told the court that no application for bail was being made but asked for the case to adjourned for one to be lodged next week.

District Judge Rosalie Prytherch listed the case to be heard again on October 14.