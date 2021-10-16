Man facing trial on drugs and underage sex charges

AN alleged drugs offender has been charged with grooming and having sex with an underage girl.

Stephen Deeds (21) is facing nine sex charges and four drugs charges.

Deeds, from Dunmurry, west Belfast, is accused of supplying cocaine and cannabis to another on dates between September 12 and October 12 last year.

Appearing at Lisburn Magistrates Court on Monday by video-link from the offices of KRW Law, Deeds, from Woodside View, confirmed he was aware of the 13 offences against him and did not object to the preliminary enquiry, the legal step necessary to elevate any case to the crown court.

Of the nine sex offences, all relating to the same female complainant who was under 16, Deeds is accused of having sex with her and performing sex acts on her.

It is alleged that he met her following sexual grooming and that he was involved in sexual communications with her “for the purposes of obtaining sexual gratification.” The offences are also said to have taken place in September and October last year.

None of the facts surrounding the charges were opened during the PE last Monday but a prosecuting lawyer submitted there was a prima facie case against Deeds, a submission conceded by his defence solicitor.

Freeing Deeds on his own bail of £500 and extending legal aid to allow a senior QC to be instructed, District Judge Rosie Watters returned the case to Craigavon Crown Court. She then scheduled the arraignment to be heard on November 18.

As part of his bail conditions, Deeds is barred from having unsupervised contact with children, from contacting the complainant or prosecution witnesses and from having any device which can access the internet.