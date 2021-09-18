Man in court accused of hospital staff assault after being asked to wear a mask

The entrance to emergency department at the Royal Victoria Hospital.

A MAN has appeared in court accused of attacking hospital staff after he was asked to wear a face mask.

James Jonathan Briers is charged with two counts of common assault, one count of criminal damage, one count of resisting police and one count of disorderly behaviour.

The 23-year-old appeared before Belfast Magistrates’ Court on Saturday after he was arrested at the Royal Victoria Hospital on Friday.

Objecting to Briers being released on bail a police officer told the court they were called to hospital at 8.30am on Wednesday following reports that two members of staff had been attacked.

They spoke to one alleged victim, a male wellbeing worker, who said he had asked Briers to put on a face mask and was allegedly told to “f*** off”.

Briers then alleged attempted to throw a chair at a female nurse and was grabbed by the man who he then allegedly called a “fat b*****d”.

He was again asked to wear a face mask to which he is said to have responded: “I’m not wearing a f*****g mask”.

Briers then allegedly went to punch the male wellbeing worker and was arrested when police arrived.

He was released on police bail on condition that he do not go near the emergency department of the hospital except for genuine medical reasons.

But the officer said he returned on Friday, for a proper medical reason, but then allegedly became agitated and swore at staff.

Briers’ barrister told the court he had a history of mental health issues and had recently spent a spell in hospital after being sectioned under the Mental Health Act.

He added that such behaviour shouldn’t be tolerated at anytime but especially during the current pandemic.

Releasing Briers on strict bail terms, District Judge Amanda Henderson issued him a stern warning that any repeat of such behaviour would see him remanded in prison.

“Everyone is working beyond capacity at the moment and Covid is getting worse and they are not assisted by people like you,” she said.

“Show respect when you go into hospital.”

Briers, of Westbourne Street in east Belfast, is due back in court on October 8.