Man in court charged with kidnapping estranged pregnant wife

A man accused of kidnapping his pregnant wife has been remanded into custody.

Lisburn Magistrates’ Court today heard claims that 35-year-old Edward Connors travelled to Northern Ireland from England to allegedly abduct his estranged spouse on Thursday.

Connors, from the Hitchin Road, Arlesey in Bedfordshire, confirmed to the court that he understood the two charges against him – kidnap and false imprisonment.

A police officer said he could connect Connors to the offences.

The charges arose after the 20-year-old alleged victim was pulled “struggling” into a vehicle in the Carrick Vista area on Bessbrook on Thursday afternoon and driven away.

The detective told the court the expectant mum “wants nothing to do” with Connors.

“He grabbed her, put her into the car and drove off for a period of time,” said the officer adding that according to the alleged victim, he wanted to take her to Dublin so they could go back to England together.

The young woman’s mother had witnessed the alleged kidnap and she had called police so there were check points in the area and Connors was arrested at a local garage just after 6pm.

The detective told the court his estranged wife has been assessed by Bedford and Durham police as a high risk domestic violence victim.

The officer revealed there was also a suggestion that Connors uses “coercive control” over his wife in that he allegedly “controls her funds”.

There are also claims that Connors “lied about his age and the fact that he had children” before they got married.

The officer confirmed bail objections were risk of flight, witness interference and further offences being committed, adding that while a bail address in Keady had been put forward, police still objected to him being freed.

The detective confirmed the woman has not made a statement and that her mother has indicated she wants to withdraw her testimony.

The court was told police believe the alleged victim is reluctant to co-operate out of “fear of reprisals.”

The defence argued that Connors could be freed “but with strict conditions”, but the judge disagree.

Describing the offences as “very concerning,” District Judge Amanda Brady told the court “I think if I release him there’s a risk of reoffending so I’m not prepared to grant bail.”

Connors was remanded into custody with the case adjourned until next week.