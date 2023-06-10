Man in court over £70k rural burglary spree

A MAN accused of involvement in a spree of rural burglaries that netted a crime gang more than £70,000 of tools and vehicles has appeared in court.

Ryan Douglas Bowen confirmed he understood each of the charges against him when he appeared in court in Ballymena on Friday via video-link.

The 34-year-old, of no fixed abode, also faces drug charges.

In relation to the alleged rural crime spree, he is accused of 32 offences, including theft from vehicles and criminal damage, all alleged to have been committed between June and October last year.

One of the charges alleges that Bowen “damaged a quantity of chickens.”

Earlier this year, co-accused Samuel David Todd (38), listed as having no fixed abode but from Newtownabbey, was freed on bail on 28 charges.

A detective sergeant told the court it was the police’s case that Todd was an “integral part” of a crime gang responsible for “24 incidents of rural burglaries and thefts” in mid and east Antrim.

Ryan Bowen's co-accused Samuel Todd

The particulars of the offences allege the pair burgled buildings and sheds in Ballymena, Broughshane, Carnlough, Glarryford, Islandmagee and Randalstown, often targeting neighbouring or nearby properties in a single night.

One property on the Killycowan Road in Glarryford was hit twice in two weeks in August last year.

The court heard that while the majority of the stolen items were power tools such as chainsaws, strimmers, drills, and angle grinders, there were also higher-value items, including as a £15,000 Toyota pick-up truck, a £3,000 trailer, a £1,500 pressure washer and a £900 diesel tank.

The police officer said even with a conservative estimate, the victims had lost “at least £70,000” of belongings.

The court heard that each incident followed a similar pattern whereby sheds, outbuildings or vehicles were broken into during the early hours and an “oil-like substance was sprayed on surfaces”.

A police officer said he believed he could connect Ryan Douglas Bowen to each of the charges.

The cases are due back before the court in the first week of July.