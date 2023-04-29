Man in court over Co Armagh assault as alleged victim in critical condition

A Bulgarian man was remanded into custody today accused of inflicting grievous bodily harm with intent.

While 34-year-old Apostol Apostolov is currently charged with GBH, a detective told the court the victim’s family were “sent for” during the night so “there’s obviously potential that the injured party could pass on”.

Appearing at Lisburn Magistrates Court by videolink from police custody and speaking through an interpreter, Apostolov confirmed that he understood the three charges against him.

In addition to GBH the father-of-three, whose address was given as c/o Patterson Rocks solicitors in Newry, is also accused of dangerous driving and failing to stop for police after he allegedly fled the scene of the assault.

A constable told the court how a 61-year-old man had been attacked outside a shop on Victoria Street in Keady just after 11am on Friday morning.

According to witnesses, there had been a row between the men which turned violent. It’s claimed Apostolov was struck first then he went to his car, but returned a few moments later and punched the alleged victim.

“Witnesses have said in a statement that he fell back like a plank with his arms by his side which suggests that the injured party was unconscious,” said the officer.

The court was told that while he was lying face down on the ground, Apostolov is alleged to have “leaned over him and punched him again”.

According to the police case it is suspected he suffered a head injury. The air ambulance was deployed and the man was flown to the RVH where he remains in a critical but stable condition.

But the police officer said that during the night, the stricken man’s family were “sent for”.

Turning back to the investigation, the court heard how witnesses at the scene were able to record the registration number of a Ford Galaxy which Apostolov was driving and spotted it in Camlough.

Pursuing officers later managed to stop the people carrier which collided with their car.

Arrested and interviewed, Apostolov conceded there had been a row and claimed he had been assaulted but when it came to questions about his actions, “he claimed to have no memory of it”.

Objecting to bail, the detective expressed concern Apostolov could flee the jurisdiction.

“Should this become a murder the penalty is severe,” said the officer.

He also revealed fears of possible reprisals as “the injured party would be well known in the area”.

Apostolov was remanded into custody with the case adjourned until May 10.