Man jailed after harassing woman with sausage rolls

A man has been jailed for two months after he put four sausage rolls through a woman’s door and said he “hoped she choked on them”.

Stuart Denis Grady was jailed on Saturday for breaching a non-molestation order against contacting the woman following the incident on Thursday.

Belfast Magistrates’ Court was told the 56-year-old admitted putting the pastry treats through her letterbox but denied shouting abuse at her.

Grady’s solicitor said he was a chronic alcoholic and had been in a relationship with the woman and went to get her groceries but she “took the hump with him” and reported the breach of the order.

District Judge Fiona Bagnall said he didn’t seem to be taking the court order seriously and felt she had no choice but to send him to jail.

Grady, from the Ballymena area but of no fixed abode, was ordered to serve two months.