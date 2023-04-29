Man jailed for letting his sick collie suffer

A MAN who allowed his cancer-ridden dog to suffer for months before it was eventually put to sleep has been jailed for six months and banned from owning animals.

Francis Orr, who previously failed to show up for court on numerous occasions, was sentenced after a bench warrant was issued for his arrest.

The 61-year-old, from Carn Drive in Newtownabbey, was convicted in his absence in March 2021 of causing unnecessary suffering to a collie named Harley.

At Antrim County Appeal Court on Friday, Judge Roseanne McCormick KC said the dog was “subjected to unforgivable suffering” in the final months of its life.

Confirming the six-month sentence which was given to Orr by a previous judge, she said it was never easy to take the decision to have a much-loved pet put to sleep.

The judge added: “It is often said that such a decision is the last good turn that you can do for an old pal.”

However, she told Orr that he prioritised himself over the needs of the animal.

A previous hearing was told the 14-year-old collie needed surgery to remove an abscess in September 2019.

Nine months later, with the mass much larger and Harley barely eating or drinking, it was recommended the dog be put to sleep.

But the prosecution said Orr “wanted to take the dog home to say goodbye to the children, and the vet agreed, giving him a couple of days’ worth of strong pain medication”.

However, there was no further interaction with a vet for some time.

A member of the public who saw the dog with an open, oozing wound raised the alarm.

It transpired the abscess had burst, causing an infection, but Orr still refused to have the pet put to sleep, which only happened on foot of a warrant.

Examination showed the cancer had spread throughout the collie’s body and caused “long-term suffering”.

Judge McCormick said it was clear that Harley had been in pain.

She had no hesitation in imposing a lifetime ban on Orr from keeping animals.