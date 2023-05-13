Man just out of jail charged accused of disorderly behaviour

A man only recently freed from prison for trying to intimidate a prison governor was back in court today accused of disorderly behaviour.

Martin Mongan appeared at Belfast Magistrates Court by video link from police custody, charged in connection with an incident on the Falls Road in the early hours of May 13.

The 36-year-old, with an address at a Edward Street hostel in Portadown, confirmed he understood the charge against him. A PSNI officer confirmed he could connect him to the offence and that police had no objections to bail.

Freeing Mongan in his own bail of £500, the judge adjourned the case to Wednesday “and hopefully the matter can be dealt with then”.

Mongan was only recently released from prison having been handed a 30-month sentence last October for a bizarre case of intimidation where he defended himself at trial.

After that trial, which lasted two days, he was convicted by a jury of attempting to intimidate the assistant governor from his home in April 2019.

The jury heard how Mongan “made threats to the assistant governor that he would be killed” and “making clear that he knew where the assistant governor lived”.

Giving evidence at the trial, the prison boss said the threats were part of a “continuing saga” between himself and Mongan, but knowing his “record for violence...he had to undertake extra security measures to protect himself and his family”.

Imposing the 30-month sentence, the judge ordered Mongan to serve half his sentence in jail and half on licence.