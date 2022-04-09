Man ‘lucky he wasn’t shot’ in BB gun stunt

26-year-old handed suspended sentence

A JUDGE has praised a PSNI officer who wrestled a suspected gunman to the ground.

A court was told Andrew Pennie was “lucky” he had not been shot by police responding to a report that he had pointed a gun at someone in a vehicle.

“The victim would have been severely traumatised having a weapon pointed at him because they were not to know... that it was a BB gun,’’ the judge said.

Pennie, from Ballycraigy Road in Larne, admitted assault and disorderly behaviour over the incident in the town in October last year.

A charge of possession of an imitation firearm with intent to cause fear of violence was withdrawn by prosecutors.

Ballymena Magistrates Court was told officers responded to reports the suspect had a handgun in his waistband.

“It is lucky he wasn’t shot. He reached for what police thought was a gun,’’ the judge said.

A prosecution lawyer said the 26-year-old wrestled with officers who did not know his weapon was a BB gun.

He was then put in a police car where he was verbally abusive and spat at an officer.

The court was told the defendant “appeared to enjoy the attention” after a crowd gathered to watch the incident.

When he was interviewed by police, Pennie told officers he had been “heading airsofting” with his friends.

The court was told the defendant, who had been drinking before the incident, was “very fortunate” not to have been the subject of “far more severe action”.

“One can only imagine the fear that would have been struck into this member of the public observing the defendant as he presented that day in the centre of Larne,” a lawyer said.

“It was terrifying, no doubt, for those who witnessed it and the man [in the vehicle at] whom that gun was pointed.”

The judge praised the police officer for taking Pennie to the ground, having initially thought he would try and take the weapon from him.

“These things all seem very simple in the cold light of day when they are analysed at a slow pace, but when an officer attends a scene with limited information and they have only a split second to make a decision... [the officer] thankfully made the right decision and was able to restrain the defendant,’’ the judge said.

Handing down a four-month jail sentence, suspended for two years, Pennie was told: “Consider yourself very lucky not only with the court sentence but lucky [with] how the police dealt with you.”