Man once jailed for crushing a puppy’s skull charged with having cannabis

A man once jailed for crushing a puppy’s skull in a fit of temper because it went to the toilet on the kitchen floor has been charged with having cannabis.

At Lisburn Magistrates Court on Thursday, 28-year-old Marcus Sarre was charged with possessing class B cannabis on June 6 this year.

A police officer told the court she believed she could connect Sarre to the offence.

Defence solicitor Joseph Magee said he had written to the PPS “to see if there’s an alternative solution” to bringing the case to a conclusion.

“He has no previous convictions for drugs but has a record for other things in the Crown Court,” said the solicitor.

This refers to a conviction for animal cruelty when, in November 2018, Sarre was jailed for kicking his German shepherd puppy to death. He was given six months behind bars for kicking 15-week-old Lilo to death, to be followed by 18 months on supervised licence conditions. He was also ordered to spend a further four months in jail for headbutting his father’s ex-partner.

Jailing him at Craigavon Crown Court, the judge said the force Sarre had exerted when he lashed out “must have been extreme” to have caused such severe injuries to the puppy.

Barring Sarre, from Avonmore Park In Lisburn, from keeping any animals for 10 years, Judge Lynch added that “society should show its rejection of animal cruelty” and there must be a “severe penalty” for that activity.

In court on Thursday for the cannabis charge, District Judge Rosie Watters adjourned the case to August 18.