Man `owns up’ to flashing

A NORTH Antrim man appeared in court this week accused of exposing himself just days ago.

William McCook, who was also charged with damaging a sofa, represented himself in court.

After the 36-year-old confirmed he understood the charges against him he declared:”I hold my hands up and I plead guilty to be honest with you.”

The court, sitting in Ballymena, heard that McCook was “heavily intoxicated’’ when he exposed himself.

McCook, from Cherry Gardens in Ballymoney, was bailed and banned from alcohol and from contacting the woman he flashed.

The judge said it was a serious case and advised him to get legal representation. Another has been scheduled for next month.