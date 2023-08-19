Man shot by armed forces with rubber bullets in rooftop standoff

An overnight rooftop standoff was brought to an end when a police armed response unit twice shot a man with rubber bullets, a court has been told.

Noel McLaughlin is accused of ripping tiles from roofs on Middle Park Road in Cushendall earlier this week and throwing them at officers and their vehicles, smashing windscreens and causing extensive damage.

The 39-year-old appeared at Ballymena Magistrates Court via video link from custody charged with 13 offences allegedly committed on August 16 and 17, including causing ABH to a police officer, attempting to cause GBH to a constable and criminal damage to the roofs of two houses and a police vehicle.

He is also accused of assaulting his 71-year-old father, assaulting police, possessing a weapon — namely, a piece of wood — with intent to commit GBH, disorderly behaviour and a domestic abuse offence in relation to his dad.

As the charges were read, McLaughlin demanded to know how many times he had been shot and said: “He hit me first.”

Asked if he understood the allegations against him, he replied: “F*** you, f*** your court, f*** your charges.”

Defence counsel Grant Powles said there were “substantial mental health concerns” and that his client’s fitness to plead may be in doubt.

A constable told the court police were called to the scene of an “ongoing domestic incident” at 10.30pm on Wednesday.

The officer added: “The report was that the defendant was being abusive to his father.”

When they arrived at the scene, they saw McLaughlin on the roof.

The officer continued: “He became verbally abusive and began lifting roof tiles, throwing them at officers and causing them to take cover”.

After 12 hours of negotiation and more damage to vehicles and homes, armed response officers fired two rounds.

While McLaughlin was hit, he managed to swing a lump of wood at officers before eventually being arrested.

Judge Mullan remanded him in custody to appear again on August 31.