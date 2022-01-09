Man shot by UDA crime gang to mark anniversary of its killing of Glenn Quinn

Vigil to mark the second anniversary of the murder of Glenn Quinn

The South East Antrim (SEA) UDA crime cartel marked the second anniversary of its murder of Glenn Quinn by kneecapping a man in east Belfast.

The victim was found with bullet wounds to his legs at Enler Park Central in the Ballybeen estate, Dundonald last Tuesday.

While paramedics were taking him to hospital, a crowd gathered in Carrickfergus for a vigil to remember Glenn (47) who was beaten to death in his flat in the town in 2020 by druggie SEA UDA members.

Loyalist sources told Sunday Life the Ballybeen shooting was linked to an earlier arson attack in the estate.

On December 27 a petrol bomb was thrown at a home on Craignish Crescent causing scorch damage to a front door and wall. Police said a resident managed to put out the flames before the fire service arrived.

A week later, thugs from the SEA UDA, which has a small presence in Ballybeen, kneecapped a 37-year-old male. There is no suggestion he was involved in the arson bid.

Appealing for information about the attack, Detective Sergeant Cargin said: “Just after 9.10pm, we received a report that a man had been shot twice in both of his legs.

“Our enquiries are ongoing to establish the circumstances surrounding this incident and we are keen to hear from anyone who was in the area at the time.”

Loyalist sources say the shooting is yet another example of the SEA UDA’s total disregard for the law.

“You would think that on the second anniversary of the murder of Glenn Quinn SEA UDA members would be keeping their heads down,” explained an insider. “But no, they go out and kneecap a man in Ballybeen.

“The PSNI really need to get its act together and shut down this gang. They are criminals who pretend to be loyalists as a cover for their drug dealing and extortion.”

Speaking at Glenn’s vigil, his heartbroken sister Lesley Quinn revealed SEA UDA members involved in his murder were still intimidating the local community into not co-operating with police.

She said: “A lot of people have been threatened that if they give information to police they would be sorted out.

“Glenn didn’t deserve what he got, they just hammered him and beat him so badly. They shouldn’t be walking the streets of Carrickfergus.

“We know members of South East Antrim UDA murdered my brother.”