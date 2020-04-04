Man suspected of mutilating Drogheda teen gunned down in broad daylight in Ardoyne revenge attack

A notorious Dublin hitman has been gunned down in north Belfast after crossing the border to collect a £200,000 drug debt.

Robbie Lawlor was shot multiple times outside a house on Etna Drive in the Ardoyne area of the city on Saturday morning.

The man he was told to collect from is understood to be a cocaine dealer who owed a substantial sum of money to a Dublin-based crime gang.

The gang hired ultra-violent Lawlor - who has been linked to the mutilation murder of Drogheda teenager Keane Mulready-Woods - to get the cash. But he walked into an ambush, with a gunman lying in wait for him.

Drogheda murder victim Keane Mulready-Woods

Locals report hearing up to five shots, with Lawlor dying at the scene. The killers fled in a stolen Vauxhall Corsa which was found on fire in nearby Kingston Court.

Three men arrested on Saturday night are still being questioned in connection with his fatal shooting. They were taken into custody following police raids on the west Belfast home of the son of a murdered republican.

Police said a fourth man was arrested on Sunday morning and also remains in custody.

The murder scene in Ardoyne

Police believe Lawlor had been in touch with his killers beforehand to let them know he was calling.

The murder plot is understood to have been hastily arranged, with the suspects only deciding to murder the hitman hours before while at a drugs party. It is believed they escaped to their getaway car through the backdoor of a house on Etna Drive.

Detective Superintendent Jason Murphy, who is leading the murder investigation, described it as a "brutal killing".

He said: "I am astounded by the recklessness of the killer or killers. Not only did they carry out this callous murder, leaving a family experiencing their worst nightmare, but they did not care that children and other members of this north Belfast community were placed at risk.

"Murder is a heinous crime and killing someone during this global coronavirus pandemic is sickening when people are trying to adjust to living a new way and trying to cope with the pressures this brings."

Appealing for information, DS Murphy added: "A light-coloured car, registration YLZ 7052, was found burned out in nearby Kingston Court and I am currently seeking to establish what relevance this car has to my investigation.

"I know the community is in shock at the moment but I would appeal to anyone who has information about this appalling murder to bring that information forward to the police so that we can remove this dangerous gunman and his associates from the streets."

A burnt car following a shooting in the Etna Drive area of north Belfast has been recovered in Jamaica Street on April 4th 2020 (Photo by Kevin Scott for Belfast Telegraph)

Robbie Lawlor has been linked to the horrific murder of Drogheda teen Keane Mulready-Woods whose dismembered remains were found in various locations of north Dublin in January.

He walked free from prison in Dublin the previous month after a charge of assaulting his ex-girlfriend causing her harm was dropped. A week earlier Lawlor was cleared by a jury of threatening to murder his ex-girlfriend's partner as well as other charges including shooting his partner's mother's dog.

He has over 124 previous criminal convictions including a 16-month sentence imposed in April 2015 for possessing a stolen car.

North Belfast Sinn Fein MLA Gerry Kelly condemned the Ardoyne murder and called for calm.