Man threatened to give woman hepatitis with needle during robbery at Belfast Subway, court hears

A man held a needle to a woman’s neck and threatened to give her hepatitis during an attempted robbery, a court heard on Saturday.

Steven Conor Nicholas McCabe appeared before Belfast Magistrates’ Court charged over the incident at a Subway restaurant on Thursday.

The 24-year-old is charged with attempting to rob the woman and possession of an offensive weapon with intent to commit an attempted robbery.

His co-accused, Dean Byers, is charged with attempting to rob the woman of £165 in cash, possession of an offensive weapon, namely a needle, as well as possession of Lyrica and possession of Diazepam.

However, a solicitor acting for both men said McCabe had admitted to being the man who carried out the attempted the robbery and that Byers was not involved.

A police officer told the court that at around 11pm police received a report of an attempted robbery at the Subway on the Dublin Road in south Belfast.

She said a man entered the restaurant and approached the woman behind the counter and threatened her with a needle and said to her: “Do you want hepatitis you b***h?”

He was fought off and fled the scene while being pursued by door staff from a nearby business.

The officer said CCTV footage showed both men outside the premises a short time before the robbery and appeared to hand each something though it wasn’t clear what this was.

When arrested Byers gave a largely no comment interview, while McCabe made full admissions telling officers that Byers wasn’t aware he intended to try to rob the store.

Byers said he went in to get a drink but there was a queue and he went back outside.

The solicitor for both men said Byers had nothing to do with the attempted robbery and there would be a review of the charges against him and a challenge to any future committal process.

He added that McCabe, of Great Victoria Street in Belfast, accepts he may face a lengthy time in custody for the offences and was not applying for bail.

McCabe, he said, was “full of remorse” for the “appalling and frightening” incident, with his case adjourned to September 11.

District Judge George Conner granted Byers (23) bail to live at an address on Hill Street in Belfast.

He also ordered Byers not go within 100 metres of the Subway, subjected him to a curfew, an alcohol ban and not to have any contact with any witnesses or McCabe.

Byers’s case was also adjourned until September 11.