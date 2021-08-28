Man who raped girl (12) caught with heroin

A MAN who raped a 12-year-old girl and got her pregnant has been fined for possessing heroin and cannabis.

Conaire Adams-Whyte (25), from west Belfast but currently of no fixed abode, was convicted of raping the child in 2017 and was jailed for under a year sparking outcry from politicians.

Since his release the sex offender has been in front of the courts on numerous occasions for minor offences and was again in trouble with the law on Thursday.

During a brief hearing at Laganside Magistrates Court the child rapist appeared via video link from his solicitor’s office and entered guilty pleas to charges of possession of Class A and B drugs.

Prosecutors told the court police were alerted to Adams-Whyte behaving suspiciously on the junction of Rosemary Street and Lombard Street in Belfast city centre on February 15.

During a search cops found two “lumps” of heroin and he was arrested and taken into custody, the court heard.

Following a further search while in police custody three small "chunks” of herbal cannabis were found on his person.

During interview the following day Adams-Whyte told police he had no recollection of being arrested.

District judge Austin Kennedy fined him £400 for possession of Class B and C drugs as well as ordering him to pay a £15 offender levy.

In February 2017, then aged 20, Adams-Whyte pleaded guilty to a single charge of raping a schoolgirl in the bedroom of his home.

He was handed a ten-and-a-half-month sentence leading to an outcry from DUP and Green Party politicians who said they were dismayed by the length of the tariff.

His victim later gave birth to the child at the age of 14 and was reportedly supported by her family in raising in the infant.

In February last year Sunday Life exclusively revealed Adams-Whyte had been spotted back walking the streets of his native west Belfast sparking fear among locals.

The paedophile had been seen on the Falls Road leading to concerns that he was back living in the area.

This was after Adams-Whyte had been convicted at Belfast Magistrates' Court of unlawfully possessing the anxiety drug diazepam.

Adams-Whyte had been living with a relative at a flat complex near Hamill Street but left the property shortly before Christmas 2019 after it had a window smashed by vigilantes.

He was also confronted by a group of angry parents who told him in no uncertain terms not to come back.

The paedophile's 2017 court case heard how he groomed and then raped his 12-year-old victim while she was being babysat in a west Belfast house by his mother who was not present at the time.