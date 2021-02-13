Man who was abusive after drunkenly walking Westlink receives suspended sentence

A man who was found drunkenly walking down the Westlink has been given a suspended prison sentence.

Robert Wesley Nesbitt (32) appeared before Belfast Magistrates’ Court on Saturday charged with disorderly behaviour after police were called to the dual carriageway on Thursday morning.

A prosecution lawyer told the court that at 3.30am Nesbitt was found by officers in a very intoxicated state on the road and became aggressive.

He was arrested over concerns for his mental health and taken to the Royal Victoria Hospital.

At the RVH he became aggressive towards hospital staff, police officers and threatened to harm himself.

The lawyer added that Nesbitt repeatedly called officers “****s” and he was warned about his behaviour.

Nesbitt, of no fixed abode, represented himself and asked District Judge Mark McGarrity for the matter to be dealt with immediately.

Judge McGarrity said that given Nesbitt’s criminal record for similar public order offences he would normally ask for a pre-sentence report to be prepared.

But after further pleas from Nesbitt he decided to hand him a three month sentence but suspended it for two years.