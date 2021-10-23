Maniac driver claimed Audi had been stolen by mates

Mates quizzed by cops over fake burglary and car theft

A reckless driver who led police on a high-speed chase and then blamed his mates for stealing his Audi has been jailed.

Caging Francis McCaughey for 16 months and banning him from driving for two years, Judge Gordon Kerr QC told the 26-year-old his “appalling” bout of dangerous driving had been compounded by lies about a fake burglary and theft of his car.

Those lies led to two of his friends being twice questioned by cops about the reported burglary and car theft from McCaughey’s south Armagh home.

On the day of his trial, which was due to start earlier this year McCaughey, from Fairgreen Park in Keady, confessed to perverting the course of justice, dangerous driving and leaving the scene of an accident.

Summarising the case last Monday, Judge Kerr said the offences began at 2.05am on November 2019 when a mobile police patrol stopped a speeding black Audi.

While the Audi initially pulled into a lay-by, McCaughey “took off at speed”, swerving around the police car at the junction of the Armagh Road and Keady Road, before speeding down the road with police in pursuit.

Those officers were joined by a second police car but the Audi — after McCaughey drove through a give-way junction — “swerved into the side” of the police vehicle, causing minor damage.

The chase came to an end in a cul-de-sac and three men ran for it but while McCaughey managed to get away, his two mates, who turned out to be brothers, were arrested.

Shortly afterwards, less than an hour since the chase began, McCaughey made a 999 call to report that his home had been burgled and his car stolen. That led police to arrest and question his two mates for burglary and aggravated car theft.

When McCaughey was interviewed he told cops he wasn’t driving, a stance he maintained right up until his trial was due to start.

Jailing the self-confessed liar, Judge Kerr said it was an aggravating factor that two men were twice questioned by police over offences that if they had been convicted, could have easily seen them jailed.

“Two young men who albeit were potentially guilty of other offending, were accused by this defendant of burglary in order for him to further evade prosecution and as a result of that, they were re-interviewed by police and were at risk of being charged,” said the judge who told McCaughey that given the nature of the offences, he was minded to imposed consecutive sentences.

Jailing McCaughey for eight months for dangerous driving and the same for perverting justice, Judge Kerr ordered the sentences to be served consecutively.