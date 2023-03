Police have launched an investigation after a man’s body was found on a Co Down beach.

A member of the public discovered the remains at Ballyvester Beach, Millisle Road, Donaghadee on Friday night.

Police have identified the man and his family has been informed.

North Down MLA Alex Easton said: "It is extremely sad to hear the news that somebody has been found dead and I would like to pass on my condolences to the family.”