Man’s DNA found on bag of coke with 78% of purity, court hears

DNA from an alleged cocaine wholesaler was found on a bag containing almost a kilo of the drug, a court heard.

Conor Nicholson, from Ballyoran Park in Portadown, is accused of having cocaine with intent to supply on November last year.

The 33-year-old appeared at Lisburn Magistrates Court via video link from police custody on Saturday.

It was disclosed that the cocaine would be worth “around £100,000 at wholesale price” and has a purity a level of 78%.

The court was also told when “adulterated and cut” - the retail worth “would be towards half a million pounds.”

A detective told how cops searched a garage a few doors down from Nicholson’s home and found the compressed block of cocaine in a tied plastic bag, hidden inside a rucksack.

The court was told Nicholson was allegedly connected to it - forensic scientists had found his DNA profile “on the knot tying the plastic bag”.

“Our case is that he is involved in the wholesale supply of cocaine,” said a police officer.

Arrested and interviewed Nicholson claimed he “handled a lot of plastic bags in his life so he must’ve left it behind him at some stage or it maybe blew out the window.”

Cops put to him however that his profile was found in the actual knot which suggested he must have tied it so he would have known what was inside but he refused to answer any more questions.

The detective said police were objecting to bail because Nicholson had allegedly committed these offences while on bail for a previous drugs offence.

“You have to recoup your losses so people continue in the business and I’m concerned about further offences,” said District Judge Rosie Watters who added that “he has lost a large amount of stuff.”

A defence solicitor argued there had been other similar cases where DNA or fingerprint was the sole evidence and said Nicholson should be freed on bail with conditions.

But the judge refused and said:“I see so much misery everyday and it wears you down because drugs ruins so may people’s lives.”

“In all the circumstances I’m not granting bail as I’m concerned about the commission of further offences,” said Rosie Watters.

Nicholson was remanded into custody with the case adjourned until March 31.