Marathon mum tells cancer to jog on

Waringstown runner on fundraising mission after crossing finish line a year to day from diagnosis

She ran the length of Britain, completed her first marathon and organised a virtual run for charity — all while going through cancer treatment.

Inspirational Co Down woman Estelle Allen says running got her through the toughest battle of her life last year when she was diagnosed with breast cancer.

Now she is hoping to use her passion to help other women coming through a similar diagnosis.

The Waringstown mum is hoping her local community will come out in force next week to take part in a 5km or 10km ‘Jog on Cancer’ charity event in Lurgan Park.

The 53-year-old civil servant plans to use funds raised by the event to put together toiletry packs for women undergoing breast cancer surgery.

Her first Jog for Cancer last year raised £4,000 which was split between the breast cancer unit in Craigavon Area Hospital and the charity Knitted Knockers.

During a year like no other for her, Estelle leaned on her love of running to get her through the shock of her diagnosis and treatment.

During chemotherapy she signed up for an 854-mile virtual Land’s End to John O’Groat’s ultra-marathon and on July 2 this year, marked the first anniversary of her diagnosis by completing her first ever full marathon.

Married to William (53) and mum to Katie (18), Estelle described just how challenging the past year has been: “It has been a bit of a roller-coaster and I can’t believe I am actually here as it could have been a completely different scenario.

“It’s a shock when you are told you have cancer. I went home and had a good cry and then tried to work out how to tell my husband and daughter.

“Two days after my surgery on August 3 last year I got myself up and out walking, one mile to start with just as far as I could manage. As each week passed I got stronger and by week four I could attempt my first run. I just needed to get moving and feel that buzz you get from running.”

DEFIANT: Estelle Allen during her treatment in hospital

A member of the Craigavon Lakers running group, Estelle has enjoyed running for fun for many years and it seemed natural for her to use it to help her through her cancer journey.

However, taking on huge challenges was never part of her passion until she faced one of life’s toughest tests.

She explains: “When I started my chemotherapy in September, it really floored me. When you are used to just being able to go and do and suddenly you can’t, it left me struggling mentally.

“Some of my running group had signed up for the virtual Land’s End to John O’Groats challenge and I wanted to do it as well, so I hit the button and signed up — 874 miles over five months.

Estelle completing her marathon with Ben Scott

“It really helped to get me through my treatment. I wanted to challenge myself. I mostly walked it. You could see online a map of where you were.

“The last three rounds of chemo had different side-effects and took me off my feet for days.

“Pushing myself to do the challenge really helped mentally to make me feel half normal.

“Your confidence takes a real knock and in the end the challenge wasn’t as tough as the days lying in bed after treatment. I finished it in the middle of February after starting radiotherapy.” Deciding to run her first marathon in a year when she was coping with the extreme effects of cancer treatment was remarkable. On July 3 this year, a year to the day she was diagnosed, she pushed herself to the limit to cross the finish line.

She says: “I suppose I wanted to prove to myself I was still capable of achieving something.

“My running friends really helped get me through. When I reached 18 miles the pain was setting in and I hit a wall.

“My friends got me to keep going and get over the line and I was a total emotional wreck at the end of it.”

Now she has thrown herself into fundraising for other cancer patients. Jog on Cancer will take place in Lurgan Park on October 10 and so far almost 100 people have signed up.

She says: “I teamed up with a friend to set up the Jog on Cancer run around this time last year which we did as a virtual run and raised £4,000.

“We used half of it to put together care packs for breast cancer patients.

“I was surprised to discover that some ladies come into hospital for surgery and they don’t have toiletries or even pyjamas because they can’t afford them.

“The packs are a helping hand and contain everything they need for their hospital stay, including a bottle of perfume kindly donated by Gordon’s Chemist in Lurgan.”