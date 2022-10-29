March of the Mummies: thousands take to the streets for childcare reform

Campaigners in Derry and Belfast call for change

Becca Bor and Aodhàn Harkin pictured at the March for Mummies event in Derry’s Peace Garden. Picture Martin McKeown. 29.10.22

Amy and Lucia Jane Merron pictured at the March for Mummies event in Derry’s Peace Garden. Picture Martin McKeown. 29.10.22

Mothers in Belfast and Derry took part in demonstrations on Saturday demanding better conditions for parents and children.

The March of the Mummies campaign, which held rallies across the UK and is organised by group Pregnant Then Screwed, wants “affordable childcare, flexible working and properly paid parental leave”.

Despite torrential rain, it’s estimated that around 15,000 attended the events around the UK.

Dozens of demonstrators were joined in Belfast by Unite activists demanding the re-instatement of Northern Ireland’s only hostel for homeless women.

Regional Unite official Susan Fitzgerald spoke at the event and told Sunday Life: “The weather was biblical so that will have affected the turnout, but we still had a really good number turn up.

“They listened to our inspiring trade union activists as well as campaigners from other groups and organisations.

“It was fantastic from that point of view.

“We marched alongside the Pregnant Then Screwed demonstration in solidarity and there was a number of women’s marches going on across Ireland and the UK today which says something.

“We were given commitments that there would be an enhanced and expanded hostel service delivered after the closure of Regina Coeli House in January.

“The deadline for that was May of this year and we’re now in October and there is no sign of it.

“It was only on the basis of those commitments that our members ended their 12-week occupation of the building, so we were there to put pressure on authorities to deliver on that promise.

“We need it due to ongoing inaction on violence against women and girls, the cost-of-living crisis and a lack of housing and healthcare.

“All these things affect the working class as a whole, but the impact is magnified for women.

“It’s felt more keenly and deeply and women are the shock absorbers of austerity amid a cost-of-living crisis and we’re sick of it.”

Pregnant Then Screwed said: “The weight of the cost-of-living crisis disproportionately weighs on the shoulders of mummies, who are struggling to heat homes and feed children. We need a government that prioritises our families.

“We desperately need free and accessible childcare, an increase to maternity pay and family leave as well as sick pay and carers’ leave for all workers. Our treatment from this government has been ghoulish. Enough is enough.”

Mother Amy Merron, who attended the Derry event, posted on Facebook: “So many wonderful speakers sharing their experiences and standing in solidarity with one another.”