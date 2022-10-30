Margaret Keenan: I couldn’t believe I was the first to get a Covid jab… I’m so glad I was able to give people some hope

The pandemic terrified me... it was just like scarlet fever, says history-making gran

May Parsons, the nurse who administered the jab, and Margaret

The Fermanagh grandmother famous for being the first person in the world to get an approved Covid jab has opened up about her health struggles.

Margaret Keenan, from Enniskillen, said the pandemic reminded her of the outbreak of scarlet fever in her youth, and told how she was so worried she refused to touch her grandchildren.

The 92-year-old fell desperately ill with suspected heart failure and suffered “terrible” breathing issues as Covid raged across the UK, which led to her being offered the jab.

She made the admissions in an interview with ex-BBC Breakfast host Dan Walker for his new book Standing on the Shoulders, for which he interviewed normal people with extraordinary stories.

Margaret, known as Maggie to her friends and family, said the first few months of 2020 were a very scary time.

“It frightened me, if I’m honest, from the start. I remembered back to when I was a child and we experienced scarlet fever,” she said.

“I remember it being horrible, and in those days people died a lot younger than they do now, so I was incredibly cautious.

Margaret Keenan getting her Covid jab

“Everyone I knew was cautious. I had a feeling it wasn’t going to go away. I was happy to stay at home in a bubble with my daughter Sue.

“I was on a stool in the hall while Sue and the grandkids would sit on the wall in the garden. That’s how careful we were.”

Maggie’s life took a turn for the worst when she became ill with possible cardiac problems, but this led to her being offered the Covid jab.

She said: “My breathing was terrible. I don’t think I have ever been that ill in my life.

“I went into the Coventry & Warwickshire Hospital and was being looked after there. I was following the news, but I didn’t really think too much of it when someone from the hospital came round and asked if I would mind having the jab.

“My daughter said that they asked me because no one else on the ward was really speaking. I’ve had jabs before and it didn’t bother me. I never considered not having the jab. I didn’t really know much about it.”

Margaret after being vaccinated

Maggie was on so much medication for other health problems that she barely thought about the significance of getting the vaccine.

“I remember thinking I couldn’t really be the first person in the world to have it and that there must be someone else having it at the same time elsewhere,” she said.

Maggie became global news after she was vaccinated on December 8, 2020, and left the hospital to cheers from staff.

She recalled: “I went into the room and there were cameras and people all over the place. I had no idea it was going to be that big. May Parsons was the nurse who did the jab. It was over in a flash.

“I went back to the ward and they were excited. ‘You’re on TV,’ they all said. I rang my daughter and her brother. They were watching too.

“They let me go home from hospital, but I got told to go to Sue’s house because there were so many people outside mine. I couldn’t get near the door.

“There are a lot of bushes near my house, and one of my neighbours said they were all hiding in there. I didn’t want to give the neighbours any problems, so I stayed at Sue’s.

“She was working from home, and we just kept the lights off because there were people outside the door all the time.

“It’s all in the past now. I feel good about it. I thank God I came forward and had it.

Margaret with friends and family

“I came up the road yesterday and a little boy said, ‘Is it true you’re 94?’ I told him I was 92 and 90 at the time of my jab. I’m amazed people are still interested, but I suppose it was so important because it [vaccination] was the way out.”

Along with encouraging millions to get jabbed, Maggie’s time on TV had another effect — sales of the £8 sweater she was wearing went through the roof, delivering a huge boost to the University Hospitals Coventry & Warwickshire Charity.

She said: “I won an award for that. When I had my latest corona jabs, they gave me a little prize because of the all the T-shirts they had sold.

“It took my mind back to that day. I didn’t watch the news that night… I was too tired. I kept thinking, ‘I wish I had brushed my hair’. It wasn’t to my liking at all, but I was well looked after by May.”

Maggie and May now have a bond, with the grandmother saying: “It’s lovely to have a friendship with someone you’d never met before. We were thrown together. We exchange cards at Christmas.”

Maggie was born just outside Enniskillen in 1929, to a butcher dad who she and her two brothers and sisters helped every day. But she always felt the pull of cities, saying: “I loved the bright lights of the big city and I got to go to Belfast for the first time when I was 19 or 20. My oldest sister was having a baby and I was to look after her.”

Maggie met her husband Phil Keenan in Belfast on Easter Monday 1955 when she and a friend went to a “holiday parade” and he asked her to dance.

When she met him, he was about to go back to Canada, but he had a brother and a brother-in-law in England, so they changed plans, moved to West Bromwich and then settled in Coventry in 1957.

Maggie worked as a window dresser but stopped the job she loved when she had children.

She then worked in a restaurant and settled into a role as a shop assistant at a jeweller’s, where she spent 15 years before moving on to another jewellery firm where she worked for 25 years.

Maggie is still feeling the impact of her unexpected fame but remains humble when people recognise her in public.

“Whenever people do stop me, they are very nice and always kind,” she said.

“I still wear a mask when I go into public places because I’m in my 90s and I think that’s just part of life for some people now.

“I am so glad that I did it [the jab]. People tell me that I showed them it was safe, and I have always said that if I can do it, anyone can.

“My jab was the first step. It gave people hope that we could get back to normal and that there was a way back.

“I know that so many people have died and I remember people being in hospital saying, ‘Please, can I have it now?’ But it was too late.

“It’s terrible, so sad when you think about the people who have died. I am very thankful that I am still here to tell the tale.”

Dan Walker’s book Standing on the Shoulders is on sale now