Margaret Loughrey’s cry for help in letter to BBC

Lottery winner wanted to pour her heart out in interview

Margaret Loughrey made a desperate cry for help plea to tell of her “extreme difficulties” five years ago.

She penned a personal letter to the BBC in a bid to be interviewed over her torment.

The 56-year-old, who claimed the £27million jackpot win in 2013 ruined her life, was found dead by police at her £125,000 Strabane home on Thursday.

In October 2016, three years after her enormous win, she wanted to pour her heart out about the negative way it had affected her life.

She said: “Having endured 40 years of an unfavourable life previous to my win, I would like to expose to everyone the extreme difficulties and unbelievable circumstances and individuals which came my way.

“Up until now, I have been very private about all that has taken place before and after, but I would like the true story of my life and what has happened to me exposed now if this is possible.”

It is believed the offer was never followed up.

Her rags-to-riches journey began after she bought the lotto ticket when she was walking back from the Job Centre, living on benefits of just £58-a-week.

The good luck saw Ms Loughrey dubbed ‘Maggie Millions’ and allowed her to buy a property empire, including her bungalow, a pub and a former mill, and give at least half away to good causes.

UNSETTLED: Margaret had a new home built, only to move back into her bungalow

But she was sectioned four months after the draw and said: “If there is a hell, I have been in it.”

Her sudden death is not being treated as suspicious and is a tragic end to her years of troubles.

The EuroMillions winner’s brother revealed that she died alone after refusing to seek medical help for a serious illness over the last two weeks.

Paul Loughrey said he was waiting to hear the cause of death and told how her life had been blighted by mental illness, leaving her potentially vulnerable to people taking advantage of her.

He also disclosed that she had largely cut herself off from her family for the last six years after giving £1million each to her four brothers and her sister.

She recently had a Grand Designs-style dream home worth around £1million built next door to her bungalow, complete with a glass-fronted showroom for her collection of classic cars.

But after moving into the house, built in the style of a Victorian warehouse with a curved metal roof, she decided it was too big for her and returned to her bungalow next door, where she lived with her two beloved terriers.

One of Margaret’s homes

Paul told MailOnline that his sister had struggled to cope with her massive win.

He said: “It was too much for Margaret to deal with. It was a lot of money. I couldn’t have dealt with it. Personally, I wouldn’t have wanted it.

“We don’t know what the cause of death is yet, but she didn’t take her own life. We definitely know that.

“She was very sick for a couple of weeks, but she refused to go to the doctor and refused to go to the hospital. She was very frail.”

Paul disclosed that his sister had drawn up detailed plans with her solicitor for her funeral, which will not involve any form of religious service.

He said that she had made a “beautiful” last wish to be cremated and have her ashes turned into a “pebble” to be scattered on Marble Hill beach in Donegal, where she spent happy childhood holidays.

One of Margaret’s homes

He added: “Everything is with her solicitor, even the arrangements for her funeral. I don’t think there is even going to be a proper funeral. She didn’t want one. She just wanted to be cremated with no fuss. She wants her ashes turned into a pebble, like a stone.

“This pebble is to be left on Marble Hill beach because Margaret was always so happy when she was there with our dad.”

Relatives and friends of Ms Loughrey are having to find a new home for her Scottish terriers, which are still at her home.

Paul also told how his sister had built her dream home on a vacant plot containing outbuildings next to her bungalow.

Her glass-fronted garage still contains several classic vehicles, including a VW Beetle, a yellow Mini, a VW camper van, a Land Rover, and a white vintage motorcycle.

Paul said: “She moved in for a wee while but left and went back to the bungalow again. It was just too big for her, I think. She was on her own, so moving to the big house was not a good idea.

“It’s a bit sad. Nobody knows what she was going to do with the big house, but she did keep a few classic cars there.

“We all tried to help Margaret over the years, but she just didn’t want to know — that’s the bottom line. She had a mental illness.”