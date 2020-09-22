Marina attack thug Cora Campbell sentenced for prison 'revenge beating'

Viral video hood in court again

Bangor Marina attack thug Cora Campbell has admitted battering another inmate with a stainless steel flask during a prison fight earlier this year.

Campbell (20), who is currently serving a 16-month sentence for her vicious attack on a teenage girl at the marina, pleaded guilty to assault and possession of an offensive weapon at Ards Magistrates Court on Friday.

She was handed an eight-month custodial sentence to run alongside the jail term she is already serving.

The court heard the victim, fellow prisoner Mary Ward, was using a phone box at Hydebank women's prison on April 26 when Campbell approached her and struck her twice in the face with a stainless steel water flask.

Campbell then dragged Ward to the floor and continued to attack her, resulting in "significant" injuries to the victim's face, as well as "cuts and scrapes" to the rest of her body, the court was told.

A defence solicitor described the incident as a "lamentable" revenge attack caused by bullying and an earlier fight between the two parties.

"There's no excuse for it, but my client had been bullied by this lady for several months," they said.

"She is several years older than her and bigger than her and it was a retaliation attack. She was herself the subject of a retaliation attack some time afterwards in which she was injured.

"This young lady has unfortunately been in the system since she was about eight years old and has really had no chance.

"She has been addicted to heroin from a very young age, but she has been working with drugs services and is doing really well. I would urge your worship to consider that."

Bangor assault video - Cora Campbell

District Judge Steven Keown sentenced her to eight months for the assault and six months for possession of an offensive weapon, concurrent to the 16-month sentence she is serving for the notorious Bangor marina attack.

That assault, in 2018, was recorded on a mobile phone and posted online. The video soon went viral, notching up more than one million views.

The footage showed the 16-year-old victim being punched 30 times and her head being stamped on.

She also had her head held under water in a fountain and had beer and vodka poured into her eyes and down her throat.

Campbell, alongside two co-defendants, was convicted for the attack and sentenced to 16 months in prison in July 2019. She is not due for release until June next year.

Earlier this year Sunday Life revealed Campbell had found love with fellow lag Nikki Nicholl (both left) in Hydebank women's prison.

Cora Campbell and Nikki Nicholl

Nicholl has been boasting of the couple's devotion to each other since being freed from the jail and has even had her partner's name tattooed across the back of her neck.

She also gushed about her in several recent social media posts, telling friends: "She's all I talk about lol. You'll love her. She's my everything. I love her. She's my gorgeous girlfriend."

Nicholl revealed that the couple were looking forward to Campbell's release next year.

"We aren't sure yet when she's out... soon, all being well. Fingers crossed," she wrote.

In earlier posts she said: "Cora Campbell, you make me feel like this. I love you baby."

She also told a relative: "You will meet her once she's out.

"She's a beautiful girl. You'll love her. I know you will.

"You can go up with me to see her if you want. She wants to meet you because we are serious about each other. She's everything to me."

Nicholll is one half of twins with lengthy criminal records known as 'double trouble' by prison staff.

Her identical sister Laura has also served sentences at Hydebank.