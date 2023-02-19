Married At First Sight star Daniel McKee rules out more dating shows

Wellness guru focusing on work after splitting from husband

Daniel McKee (right) with his ex Matt Jameson

Married At First Sight star Daniel McKee is done with dating shows after splitting from fellow contestant Matthew Jameson, though they are still pals.

They tied the knot after enjoying a whirlwind romance on the reality TV programme but broke up just before Christmas.

Since then, they have gone their separate ways, but Co Antrim meditation expert Daniel said they were still close.

He told Sunday Life: “It was such an amazing experience. I was so glad to meet Matthew. We are still very good friends from our journey together, which is something I’m so happy and grateful about.

“It taught me so much about myself and what I wanted from life and vice versa, and I am glad I have made good friends from the process.

“Matthew and I were very lucky. We always had a mutual understanding and respect for one another, which strengthened an already strong connection.

“We are lucky to still have that, which is refreshing.”

Asked if it was the end for him and TV dating shows, Daniel replied: “Oh, I’d say so, yeah, but I’m a passionate person, so there’s hopefully someone out there for me. Maybe no more Married At First Sight though.”

Daniel met Matthew on the show in 2021, with the two hitting it off from the start.

However, their love story came to an end in early December, with the mutual split announced on social media.

Daniel on Married At First Sight

Following his appearance on the show, Daniel said he had positive feedback from viewers, particularly from young people in the LGBTQ+ community and their parents.

He added: “People are very friendly. I’ve always had positive feedback from people about the show.

“I’ve actually had parents come up to me to let me know about their sons or daughters in the LGBTQ+ community and how it has helped them.

“It might have given them a bit of confidence or just helped for them to be more sure of themselves, which is great.

“It’s just so nice to hear and see how far things have come over the years, and long may it continue.”

Since his time on TV, Daniel, who runs a wellness resort called Wildbay Retreats on his native north coast, has launched guided meditation courses.

He said meditating had been “transformational” for him throughout his life, and he now wants to share that with others.

He added: “Growing up, I struggled with my self-esteem and stress. I was naturally an over-thinker, always over-analysing and second-guessing, always in my head.

“It was through meditation I was really able to shine light in all areas of my life for the better. I also feel I can deal with stress a lot more concisely and effectively.

“I believe all of that is down to meditation, and that’s why I have put my heart and soul into this online course.

“I’ve also made it very affordable and accessible so people of all ages and experience levels can come to it and tune into their sense of self.

“It’s not a religious thing either. In Western society, we use meditation for focusing on dealing with anxiety and inner peace, enhancing focus and concentration and increasing our general wellbeing.

“It can allow you to do so much, including reaching into your subconscious to confront limiting beliefs or blockages which hold you back. It also inspires confidence and creativity.

“The possibilities really are endless with meditation. Once you can learn to control the mind, you can move in directions which are more in tune with who you are.”

Daniel at home on the north coast

Daniel launched his course, Unlocking Freedom, earlier this month, but his journey with wellness began when his mum sent him a tape as a teenager.

“Since my late teens, I’ve been really connecting with a sense of nature and have been on an inward journey through nature walks and so on,” he said.

“I actually got a pre-recorded meditation (session) from a magazine from my mum around that time, and since then the practice of meditation has just allowed me to be deeply relaxed and find a sense of inner peace.

“I’ve been chasing that through travelling to places like India, Japan and South America, where they take meditation in different formats.

“I then moved to London, where I joined communities involved with conscious movement and dance meditation, so I’ve been trying to find different ways to connect with the self.

“Through that passion and love, with the positive impact it has had on me, I created the Wildbay wellness retreat. Now, I have launched my 21-day guided meditation courses.

“They’re pre-recorded and available to beginners and experienced meditators alike.

“They’re an opportunity for people to experience something which has been truly transformational for me.

“It’s all systems go at the moment, and it’s been nice to have had a great response so far.”