Married Portadown pervert dropped his trousers in public park

A middle-aged care assistant pleasured himself in a public park because he fancied the man he had just flashed, a court has heard.

Craigavon Magistrates Court also heard that when 55-year-old William Cook performed a sex act on himself in a walk way at Oxford Island last May, he was recovering from a Covid-19 diagnosis.

Cook, from Mahon Avenue in Portadown, admitted outraging public decency on May 5 this year by exposing himself and performing a solo sex act.

On Friday, prosecuting counsel Ian Tannahill said that a man and his father were having a walk in Oxford Island just before 2pm when he saw a cigarette lying oddly on the ground.

"He stopped and when he looked up, Mr Cook emerged from a bush behind him and as he got into his car, he saw the defendant undo his belt, lower his trousers to his knees, exposing his penis, while staring at him," said the lawyer. He added that Cook "played with it."

The witness drove away but he and his father returned a short time later and found Cook "in a bush beside the car park."

"At that stage he was seen with his penis in his hand and they both gave an account that he was masturbating," said Mr Tannahill.

Police had already been called and they arrested Cook at the scene.

During police interviews Cook claimed he was having to urinate as he was diabetic.

"He said he couldn't get an erection, he was impotent and was incapable of masturbating," the prosecutor said.

Defence counsel Joel Lindsey submitted that Cook "hasn't dealt with issues in his life," revealing that despite the fact he has been married for almost 20 years, "he has struggled for some time with his sexual proclivities and his desires" towards men. The lawyer said Cook was trying to gain a "sexual thrill" and when he saw the witness, he was attracted to him and this led to his "mad, mad moment". He said Cook was "remorseful and absolutely ashamed of his behaviour."

The court heard that having worked for many years as a carer in homes for those who suffer from Alzheimer's, Cook is now a carer for his alcoholic wife and older brother and has numerous medical problems himself.

Mr Lindsey argued that Cook "is someone who is crying out for help," adding that while many members of the public may say he deserves to go to jail, it could be argued that this would "result in the destruction of this man because he has serious mental health conditions".

Freeing Cook on bail, Judge Lynch said he would pass sentence tomorrow morning and ordered Cook to appear at court in person.