Mary Duffy’s funeral: Tyrone Boxing day crash victim remembered as ‘the best mum’

The funeral of Mary Duffy at St Patrick's Church in Dungannon

The woman killed in an horrific Boxing Day road crash that claimed three lives was the “the best mum” and “the best craic”, her funeral has heard.

Mary Duffy died in the two-car collision on the Dungannon Road near Cookstown when the car she was travelling in collided with another vehicle at around 3.30pm.

The 52-year-old’s funeral took place at St Patrick’s Church in Dungannon today, the day after that of her son-in-law Patrick Rogers (26) who was also killed in the crash.

Mr Rogers’s wife Shannon and four children, Alannah, Eimear, Dylan and Eli, were injured in the collision.

Though she could not attend the funeral, Mrs Rogers watched via a webcam and a letter of tribute to her mother was read out during the mass.

“To mum, you were an inspiration, the best cook, the best craic, my go to girl you knew how to cheer me up and take my tears away,” she wrote.

“I loved my soup when I was upset to cheer me up, my best friend and the best mum and the best granny, the one who taught me everything.

“You made me the woman I am today, I will miss your smudges, we will never stop loving you and when we need you we will look up.”

The priest leading the service told the congregation Mrs Duffy, nee McKeown, was born in Loughgall and was one of a family of nine.

He said she started work in a factory peeling and canning apples before she became a carer and home help for members of her family and the local community and later met and married Jim Duffy.

“A so familiar person walking everywhere, pulling along her little shopping trolley on her trips to Sainsbury’s and Newell’s Stores,” he said.

“All through her life she was so proud of Shannon and all that she became, delighted to as she met up with Patrick Rodgers and the next generation came along.”

Mrs Duffy was laid to rest in Carland Road cemetery following the service.

The driver of the other vehicle involved in the collision, named locally as Jennifer Acheson, was also laid to rest yesterday following a funeral service at Desertcreat Parish Church near Cookstown.

Mrs Acheson (80) was the sister of Ulster Unionist peer and former MP John Taylor, now Lord Kilclooney.

She was pre-deceased by her husband Walter but survived by her five children, according to a funeral notice.