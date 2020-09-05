Mask demo at BBC’s Belfast headquarters met by counter-protest

Police keep groups apart during an anti mask rally in Derry’s Guildhall Square on Saturday.

One of the placards at a demonstration in Derry’s Guildhall Square at the weekend. 05.09.20

People carry placards at a demonstration in Derry’s Guildhall Square at the weekend.

Police at the protest in Derry’s Guildhall Square on Saturday.

PSNI officers kept the two protests apart.

Anti-mask protesters gathered near the BBC’s Broadcasting House in Belfast on Saturday where they were met by a counter demonstration and a heavy police presence.

In a video of the gathering organised by Yellow Vest NI a speaker told those present the group “represented the ordinary working man and woman”.

Another speaker gestured towards the BBC headquarters in Ormeau Avenue and said: “BBC, why are you telling lies?”

“Half the country is in the house, scared to leave the house, because they think people are dropping dead everywhere,” he said.

“This is why we picked the location today because we want answers...every single one of us here is being attacked by mainstream media.”

One of those who also spoke claimed that Covid-19 “is not as deadly as people are making it out to be” despite the majority of medical evidence suggesting otherwise.

A heavy police presence kept apart the Yellow Vest NI supporters and counter demonstrators from Belfast Anti-Fascist Alliance.

One man held up a sign which said: “Doctors know the craic. Covid is real you eejits.”

A similar anti-mask and anti-lockdown demonstration was held in the Guildhall Square in Londonderry on Saturday afternoon.

There participants held up placards with slogans against school children wearing masks and calling for any Covid-19 vaccine to not be mandatory.

It’s not the first time Yellow Vest NI have held an event, with a protest at Cornmarket in the city centre which was also met with a large counter demonstration.