Massive cruise ship and super yacht arrive in Belfast

One of the largest cruise ships in the world turned heads on Saturday as it paid a visit to Belfast.

Royal Caribbean’s Anthem of the Seas is the biggest vessel to have docked in the city for 35 years, according to Belfast Harbour.

The German-built 168,666 ton vessel was launched in 2015 and is 1,139 feet long, can carry a maximum of 4,905 passengers with a crew of 1,500.

It had sailed from Southampton and arrived at around 5.30am before docking at the D1 cruise ship berth.

After it docked a traditional exchange of plaques between Belfast Harbour and the vessel took place with representatives from the ship, including its captain, the harbour and Hamilton Shipping.

Among its attractions is the North Star observation capsule which holds the Guinness World Record for the highest observation platform on a ship at 290 feet.

It even dwarfed the next biggest vessel currently docked in Belfast, P&O’s 115,000 ton and 951 feet long cruise ship Azura, which is awaiting a return to service.

The Anthem of the Seas is not the only vessel attracting admirers in the port this week.

A luxury yacht named Liquid Rehab has been moored beside the SSE Arena having arrived from Inverness on Tuesday.

The US-built ship is 129 feet long and is owned by American pharmaceutical millionaire Kevin Martyn.

It called in to Bangor marina earlier this month before heading back to Scotland then making its way to Belfast.

She can sleep up to 10 guests in five staterooms and has a crew of seven with a top speed of 24 knots.

During his stay here Mr Martyn and the vessel’s captain Jameson Cooper were hosted by members of the Royal Ulster Yacht Club at its clubhouse in Bangor.

Harbour Master of Bangor, Kevin Baird, said he was delighted to welcome Liquid Rehab, telling website alfoat.ie: "We wish all onboard an enjoyable visit and we trust you will enjoy your stay in Bangor".