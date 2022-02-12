Matchmaker offers advice to NI singles looking for love

A MATCHMAKING agency boss has revealed he has seen a 46 per cent spike in the number of people across the province seeking its expert services to find love.

CEO and founder of Intro, Feargal Harrington has some timely advice over Valentine’s weekend for locals on where they might be going wrong.

He told us: “While I have found that people in Northern Ireland appear to be motivated and enthused at the prospect of finding love, many simply aren’t interested in putting in the effort or being even just a tad more open-minded.

“A really interesting barrier amongst people in Northern Ireland is location. Just this week I was chatting to a man in Co Down, who simply wouldn’t consider meeting someone in Derry, Donegal or Dublin. I hear from people on a weekly basis too that they don’t want to look too close to home cause “everyone knows me in my area”.

“Open-mindedness is a really important quality to have when meeting someone new, and being in a new relationship, and often this sticking point on location can indicate why the person has struggled to find love.

"Looking at our clients in Northern Ireland alone, we’ve had 16 successful matches in the last 12 months – some of these connecting people above and below the border – but all of the people we supported in these instances were open-minded when it came to the geography of a potential match.”

Feargal also warned that an over reliance on online could be damaging. He explained: “Sticking with location briefly, people often have a 15-mile limit on their apps and wonder why the apps aren’t connecting them to people.

“Online dating has, in my view, created a culture of disposableness. Spending too much time swiping right, swiping left and taking people on face value has changed how we value people and our relationships."

He added: “How can you be surprised to be single if you’re not proactive about meeting someone? Make this Valentine’s Day the push you need to get back out there with an open-mind and open heart.”

For more information on Intro Matchmaking visit intro.ie