Matthew McCallan’s mother ‘haunted’ by death of Tyrone teenager after night out

Matthew when he was six

On what should have been her only son’s 16th birthday, Frances McCallan will watch a procession of tractors fill the streets near her Dungannon home in his memory.

Her beloved Matthew was found dead aged 15 in a ditch near Fintona in December after attending a country music festival with his friends.

His frantic family and scores of volunteers spent almost two days searching for him after he was reported missing in the early hours of December 4.

It was one of the coldest nights of the winter, and an initial post-mortem examination found he died of hypothermia.

An investigation into the circumstances surrounding his death is still ongoing.

As Matthew’s family prepares to mark his 16th birthday on March 12, his mum, Frances (46), will never get over his loss and is currently sleeping in his bedroom to feel close to him.

She said: “He went for a night out with his friends and never came home. It still feels unreal. I didn’t wash his school uniform that weekend, so I still have his white shirt that smells of him.

“He couldn’t wait to get to 16. He had so many dreams and plans. He was desperate to get his motorbike licence.

“We were planning on buying him a watch to mark his special birthday.”

Frances holding a picture of her only son

Frances and Matthew’s dad, Peter (48), had agreed to allow their son to attend the Jamboree country music festival with a group of friends, including cousins Thomas Hagan (17) and Zoe Allen (18) on December 3.

It was to be one of his first nights out, and the family believed they had made plans to make sure the teenagers got home safely.

“Matthew and Thomas were here getting ready. I ironed their checked shirts and jeans and polished their boots for them,” Frances said.

“I said, ‘Right, what do you want to eat?’, and they both asked for chicken goujons and chips. Matthew had five goujons — he was 6ft tall already with size 11 feet.

“I was having a Baileys and putting up the Christmas tree when they left. They were both laughing and joking in my kitchen, stinking of aftershave.

“He sent me a selfie with his friends on the way. I told him he’d better behave himself. He replied ‘I will’.”

Thomas telephoned Frances at around 1.30am the following morning to say Matthew was no longer with his friends and had lost his phone.

Frances and Peter jumped in their car and began searching for him. After they notified the police, they were joined by friends, family and search volunteers.

“I was going out of my mind,” Frances recalled. “It was the first freezing night of the year and it was the middle of nowhere. We were looking in ditches and in fields — everywhere. We were running on pure adrenalin.”

As the search intensified the next day, a community centre in Fintona was opened to offer refreshments to volunteers. But it wasn’t until late morning on December 5 that Matthew’s body was found.

“I’d nipped home that morning to let the dogs out. When I caught a whiff of his aftershave in his bedroom, I had this gut feeling he’d gone,” said Frances.

“Back at the community centre, we were told a body had been found. Peter went to identify his son.

“I was absolutely hysterical. It haunts me that Matthew had been lying there in that ditch all alone and I hadn’t even been able to be there and hold his hand.

“I know he would have been trying to get home.”

Matthew as a three-year-old with his grandfather

Matthew’s family remembered him as a shy, outdoorsy lad who loved hanging out with his cousins and was the apple of his mother’s eye.

“He loved his food,” said Frances. “It was gourmet every evening in our house. He loved a good carbonara. We had an Ooni pizza oven, so on Sunday evenings in the summer we made homemade pizza.

“He wasn’t fussy — he loved cabbage, potato and bacon too — and he was always on at me to make him a toastie. He’d say, ‘Oh go on, Mum’, and give me a big hug.”

A post-mortem examination suggested Matthew had died of hypothermia

Matthew loved “anything with an engine” but also liked horses and drove a trap with Thomas and his pony, Frank.

“We loved doing stuff outdoors, like bikes and fishing, then we got into the horses,” said Thomas.

“I’ve got a horse and trap and we did sulky racing. Frank is quick for his size. He can do 32mph.

“Matthew was popular with the girls too. He liked the girls and they liked him.”

Cousin Zoey added: “Last summer we put up a tent in our field and camped out. There was about six of us. We took my laptop and watched Angry Birds on repeat.”

Matthew’s aunt, Clodagh Currie (53), remembered: “He loved Halloween — it was always his favourite time of year. He was talking about fireworks from August.

“He was really accident-prone. He broke things like his fingers, thumb and elbow. He once broke both wrists after going over the handlebars of his bike.”

Matthew loved motorbikes

Matthew was an only child who was extremely close to his family.

Frances said he was a “very loving” son who would always bring her a cup of tea when he got home from school.

“He would slop it all over the carpet. We called him shakey Steven,” she recalled.

“We were very close. When he went upstairs to bed at night, I always told him I loved him, and he always said, ‘I love you’, back.”

The Tractor Run in Matthew’s memory will begin at Carrickmore GFC at 12 noon on March 12, making its way to Dungannon Thomas Clarkes GAC. There will be a raffle and collections on the day.

Carol Jordan (39), Matthew’s aunt, said: “We’re raising money for Scarda, the Search and Rescue Dogs Association, and Child Loss Matters. There will be vintage tractors. If Matthew had been here, he would have loved it.”

For more information, visit the Matthew McCallan Tractor Run page on Facebook