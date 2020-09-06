Mayhem & seeds of hope: Sunday Life born against sickening backdrop of bloodlust in one of worst years of Northern Ireland Troubles

1988 was one of the bloodiest years of the Troubles since the dark days of the 1970s - but the seeds of hope and peace were being sown as Sunday Life appeared on the news-stands for the first time.

SDLP leader John Hume and Sinn Fein leader Gerry Adams began a series of private talks in January which angered many leading nationalists but which would lead ultimately to the vast majority of republicans choosing the ballot box over Armalites and bombs.

But peace seemed a long way off in March 1988 when three linked events plunged Northern Ireland deeper into the darkness of sectarian conflict.

The funeral procession for the Gibraltar Three

First, an SAS team shot dead three IRA members in Gibraltar. Ten days later at the funerals of those IRA members - Mairead Farrell, Sean Savage and Danny McCann - at Milltown Cemetery, loyalist Michael Stone launched a gun and grenade attack on mourners, killing three men and wounding 70 people.

The Gibraltar bombers Sean Savage, Mairead Farrell and Danny McCann

Three days later, British Army corporals Derek Wood and David Howes were abducted, beaten and shot dead by republicans after driving into the west Belfast funeral cortege of IRA member Kevin Brady who had been killed by Stone.

Corporal Derek Wood killed at the IRA funeral of Kevin Brady in Andersonstown in 1988.

TV footage of the Milltown attack and the lynch mob style abduction of the two corporals shocked the world.

There was more carnage to follow.

In June, at a fun run event in Lisburn, an IRA bomb killed six British soldiers and injured 11 civilians including a two-year-old child and an 80-year-old man. And in August eight soldiers were killed by an IRA bomb attack on their bus in Ballygawley.

It was against this backdrop of bloodshed and mayhem that Sunday Life's first editor Ed Curran and his team prepared to launch the new paper.

Ed Curran

Defying the old adage that bad news sells papers, Ed Curran was determined that the first front page splash would be upbeat and he was keen to have PEACE in the headline. A joint visit by the Protestant and Catholic Archbishops of Armagh to the United States gave Mr Curran opportunity to run the headline Peace Mission to the USA.

He later admitted: "We had little to justify any optimism." Only months earlier, a future Stormont First Minister survived a sickening IRA bomb attack on a school bus in Fermanagh. Sixteen-year-old Arlene Kelly (later Foster) was one of 17 pupils on the bus driven by the IRA's target, part-time UDR soldier Ernie Wilson who despite suffering serious injuries himself, saved the life of Arlene's friend Gillian Latimer.

A few months later, in October, the then DUP leader Ian Paisley was ejected from the European Parliament for heckling Pope John Paul II.

Causing uproar: Rev Ian Paisley denounces Pope John Paul during his speech to the European Parliament in Strasbourg

In the same month Margaret Thatcher's government attempted to starve Sinn Fein of the "oxygen of publicity" by banning the voices of its leaders from the airwaves. Broadcasters simply hired actors to dub the voices of the likes of Adams.

Internationally, George Bush senior was elected US President, succeeding Ronald Reagan.

The year 1988 brought tragedy elsewhere too in the UK with 259 passengers and crew on board a Pan Am flight to New York killed by a Libyan terrorist bomb over the Scottish town of Lockerbie. Eleven people on the ground were also killed by falling debris.

The bomb killed all those on board and 11 people on the ground (PA)

The 105 victims of the Troubles in 1988 included entertainer Paddy Kielty's businessman father Jack, shot dead by loyalists on January 25 outside his office in Dundrum, Co Down.

One of those linked to that murder was notorious UDA gangster Jim Craig who himself was murdered by members of his own gang in an east Belfast pub in October - they accused him of "treason", alleging he was involved in the IRA murder of top loyalist John McMichael.

Just days earlier, prison officer Brian Armour was killed by an IRA booby-trap bomb in east Belfast. It emerged he had been betrayed by a fellow officer, Christopher John Hanna, who had been lured into an affair with a TV actress called Rosena Brown, who was an IRA spy.

Hanna (45) died from cancer in jail after being convicted of a role in Mr Armour's murder while Brown, dubbed an IRA Mati Hari, was later jailed for explosives offences.